

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's house prices increased in March driven by pent-up demand after the lockdown, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Thursday.



In March, house prices increased in 38 cities out of 70 cities surveyed by the NBS.



House prices advanced around 1 percent on a monthly basis in March after stalling in February.



House prices remained flat on month in Beijing and edged up 0.1 percent in Shanghai. While Shenzhen reported an increase of 0.5 percent, prices fell 0.5 percent in Guangzhou.



Data showed that house prices remained unchanged in Wuhan, the epic center of coronavirus outbreak.



The housing market activity came to a standstill in February due to transport curbs and lockdowns to limit the spread of the coronavirus.



