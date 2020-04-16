

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices declined in March, mainly due to lower prices for petroleum products, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The producer and import prices fell 2.7 percent year-on-year in March. Economists had expected a 3.7 percent decline.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices decreased 0.3 percent in March. Economists had forecast a fall of 1.3 percent.



Prices of food products and automobiles and its parts were also lower, the agency said.



The producer prices declined 1.4 percent annually in March, and decreased 0.1 percent from the previous month.



Import prices dropped 5.2 percent from last year and 0.8 percent from the previous month.



