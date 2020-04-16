

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling over 425,000 Ram, Jeep vehicles citing faulty windshield wiper arms. Worldwide, the company is recalling more than 550,000 pickups and SUVs.



As per the U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall involves certain 2019 to 2020 Dodge Ram 1500, 1500 Classic, and Jeep Compass vehicle models.



These vehicles may have a windshield wiper arm or arms that could come loose, due to which wipers may not operate properly. This could reduce the driver's visibility under rain, increasing the risk of a crash.



However, the company has not received any adverse reports so far.



The company will notify Dodge Ram and Jeep Compass owners beginning on May 29, and the FCA dealers will tighten the wiper nuts at free of cost.



Last week, Fiat Chrysler had recalled over 318,000 vehicles for a backup camera software error.



In November last year, the company had called back around 100 thousand Ram ProMaster vans over engine fire risk and around 52 thousand Fiat 500 compact cars over a shifter issue.



