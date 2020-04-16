

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade surplus decreased in March as exports fell faster than imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus rose to NOK 2.47 billion in March from NOK 18.5 billion in the same month last year. In February, the trade surplus was NOK 17.05 billion.



Exports dropped 17.0 percent year-on-year in March and decreased 6.2 percent from a month ago.



Imports rose 2.2 percent annually in March and increased 17.0 percent from the previous month.



The mainland trade registered a deficit of NOK 27.085 billion in March from NOK 18.475 billion in the previous month, and NOK 25.699 billion from a year ago.



