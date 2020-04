NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors authorized dividend on its common stock of $0.31 per share, payable on May 11, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2020.



