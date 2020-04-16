

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) has decided to withdraw its forecast for the group result after tax for fiscal 2020. The previous forecast of the Porsche SE Group's net liquidity remains currently unaffected. Also, Volkswagen AG has announced that it withdraws the outlook for fiscal 2020.



Porsche Automobil Holding SE noted that the result of the Porsche SE Group is significantly influenced by the at-equity result attributable to Porsche SE and thus by the earnings situation of the Volkswagen Group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PORSCHE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de