Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: PAH003 ISIN: DE000PAH0038 Ticker-Symbol: PAH3 
Xetra
16.04.20
15:12 Uhr
42,640 Euro
+0,480
+1,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,27042,30015:28
42,31042,34015:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PORSCHE
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE42,640+1,14 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,23
Hebel: 18,97
mit starkem Hebel
Ask: 1,03
Hebel: 4,10
mit moderatem Hebel