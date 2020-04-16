

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Financial services firm Morgan Stanley (MS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income applicable to the company's shareholders of $1.59 billion or $1.01 per share, down from $2.34 billion or $1.39 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.99 per share, compared to $1.33 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net revenues for the quarter declined 8 percent to $9.49 billion from $10.29 billion in the same quarter last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $9.73 billion for the quarter.



Institutional Securities net revenues decreased to $4.91 billion from $5.20 billion, Wealth Management net revenues also declined 8 percent to $4.04 billion, and Investment Management net revenues were $692 million, down 14 percent from $804 million a year ago.



Non-compensation expenses were elevated 14% due to higher volume-related expenses and the increase in the allowance for credit losses for lending commitments.



The company's board of directors declared a $0.35 quarterly dividend per share, payable on May 15, 2020 to common shareholders of record on April 30, 2020.



Looking ahead, the company noted that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and related government-imposed shelter-in-place restrictions have had, and will continue to have, severe impact on global economic conditions and the environment in which it operates businesses.



