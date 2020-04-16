

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut said it has launched contactless curbside pickup at participating restaurants nationwide. It has also unveiled new safety seals that will help give customers confidence that their food was not touched after leaving the oven. It plans to provide over 10 million masks for team members at all restaurants.



The company said new tamper proof safety seals will be applied to all Medium and Large pizza boxes, as well as all Dinner Box, Big Dinner Box, and Big Dipper orders.The new safety seal must be broken by the customer in order to access the food inside.



The company is also deferring expiring Hut Rewards Points for members during this time. All points set to expire between April 13 and June 30 are being extended until mid-October.



For those members who had points expire between March 15 and April 12, those points have been returned to member accounts and are available to redeem for free pizza, wings and more, the company said.



Pizza Hut is introducing new recommended safety procedures and is planning to make certain personal protective equipment available to franchisees, team members, and its franchisees' team members. Temperature check procedures will be communicated as thermometers become available in the coming weeks.



