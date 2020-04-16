

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Thursday but managed to end the day mostly higher. The Nasdaq posted a particularly strong gain on the day, reflecting strength among tech stocks.



The major averages all closed in positive territory, although the Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts. While the Nasdaq surged up 139.19 points or 1.7 percent to 8,532.36, the S&P 500 rose 16.19 points or 0.6 percent to 2,799.55 and the Dow inched up 33.33 points or 0.1 percent to 23,537.68.



The sharp advance by the tech-heavy Nasdaq came as Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) jumped to new record closing highs, as they are seen as two of the companies benefiting the most from the coronavirus shutdown.



The higher close on Wall Street also came as President Donald Trump prepares to announce guidelines for states on reopening the country later today.



Citing encouraging developments, Trump said on Wednesday that some states could reopen before current social distancing guidelines expire on May 1st.



Traders will keep a close eye on Trump's new guidelines, which are likely to be announced at his daily coronavirus press briefing after the close of trading.



Trump has been eager to reopen at least some parts of the country even though health officials have warned reopening too early could lead to a spike in coronavirus infections.



Ahead of the announcement from Trump, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state's shutdown of non-essential businesses will be extended in coordination with other states until May 15th.



The markets were also reacting to the Labor Department's report on first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended April 11th.



The report showed more than 5 million filed for unemployment last week, although that reflects a decrease from the more than 6 million that filed for the first time in the previous week.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dropped to 5.245 million, a decrease of 1.370 million from the previous week's revised level of 6.615 million.



Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 5.105 million from the 6.606 million originally reported for the previous month.



While more than 22 million people have filed for unemployment in recent weeks due to the coronavirus-induced shutdown, the drop in claims may be seen as an optimistic sign among some investors.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department released a separate report showing a substantial decrease in new residential construction in the month of March.



The report said housing starts plunged by 22.3 percent to an annual rate of 1.216 million in March from a revised rate of 1.564 million in February.



Economists had expected housing starts to drop to a rate of 1.300 million from the 1.599 million originally reported for the previous month.



The Commerce Department said building permits also tumbled by 6.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.353 million in March from the revised February rate of 1.452 million.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to slump to a rate of 1.300 million from the 1.464 million originally reported for February.



A separate report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia showed a substantial contraction in regional manufacturing activity in the month of April.



Sector News



Biotechnology stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session, driving the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index up by 3.1 percent. With the jump, the index reached its best closing level in over a month.



Substantial strength also emerged among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 2.6 percent spike by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.



Retail stocks also turned in a strong performance on the day, with the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index surging up by 2.5 percent.



Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) helped lead the sector higher after reporting fiscal fourth quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



Healthcare, software and gold stocks also saw significant strength on the day, while considerable weakness was visible among energy and banking stocks.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index crept up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.6 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries extended the strong upward move seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.9 basis points to 0.609 percent.



Looking Ahead



Reaction to Trump's announcement of new guidelines may drive trading on Friday, overshadowing the Conference Board's report on leading economic indicators.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX