

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) jumped 14% in the extended trading session Thursday based on a report that the company's drug showed promising results in treating COVID-19 patients.



Health-care media site Stat reported that nearly all 125 COVID-19 patients in a late-stage clinical study at the University of Chicago treated with Gilead's remdesivir had been discharged after a week of treatment.



'The best news is that most of our patients have already been discharged, which is great. We've only had two patients perish,' said Kathleen Mullane, the University of Chicago infectious disease specialist overseeing the remdesivir studies for the hospital.



Last week, an analysis published in the New England Journal of Medicine claimed most COVID-19 patients given remdesivir showed clinical improvement.



Gilead is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials of Remdesivir - one in patients with severe COVID-19 disease, the data of which are expected this month, and another study in patients with moderate disease, whose data is expected in May.



GILD closed Thursday's trading at $76.54, up $1.91 or 2.56%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $10.96 or 14.32% in the after-hours trade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GILEAD SCIENCES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de