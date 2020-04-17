

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas Sands (LVS) said that it will suspend dividend program due to impact of the covid-19, but will continue previously announced capital expenditure programs in both macao and singapore.



Despite the circumstances, the copany's balance sheet strength will enable it to emerge from this pandemic with all its promising future growth opportunities fully intact, Las Vegas said.



The company said it remains extremely optimistic about an eventual recovery of travel and tourism spending across its markets, as well as its future growth prospects.



