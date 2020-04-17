

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Man Group plc (MNGPF.PK, MNGPY.PK, EMG.L) reported funds under management of $104.2 billion at 31 March 2020. The Group recorded a negative investment movement of $10.7 billion as COVID-19 impacted global markets.



Luke Ellis, CEO of Man Group, said: 'Given the extreme volatility in all markets, we are pleased to have outperformed peers on an asset weighted basis across the firm by 2.5% in the first quarter, and to see our absolute return strategies make gains for clients despite the large sell off seen.'



As at 31 March 2020, the Group had $570 million of net financial assets including $253 million of cash. The Group is proceeding with its 2019 final dividend and share repurchase programme as planned.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MAN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de