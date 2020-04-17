

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a Swiss provider of human resources solutions, said its shareholders elected Jean-Christophe Deslarzes as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.



Rolf Dörig, who was Chairman for more than 10 years, did not stand for re-election.



In a statement, the company said all other members of the Board of Directors that stood for re-election were confirmed. The directors include Ariane Gorin, Alexander Gut, Didier Lamouche, David Prince, Kathleen Taylor and Regula Wallimann. Their terms last one year, until next year's AGM.



Further, the Board decided to withdraw its proposal to elect Duan as member of the Board and as member of the Compensation Committee. This was following proxy advisors' recommendations against Duan's election due to perceived 'overboarding'.



The company noted that its shareholders approved all other Agenda Items.



In Switzerland, Adecco shares were trading at 38.96 Swiss francs, up 4.34 percent.



