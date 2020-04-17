

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rallied on Friday as investors brushed aside weak GDP data from China to focus on the most promising results against the new coronavirus.



A cautious reopening of economic enterprises all over the world also helped underpin investor sentiment.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 160 points, or 2.85 percent, at 5,788 after gaining 0.6 percent on Thursday.



Miners Anglo American and Antofagasta rose 3-4 percent as commodity prices gained ground despite weak Chinese data. Commodities trader Glencore surged nearly 9 percent.



In the oil & gas sector, BP Plc rallied 3 percent and Royal Dutch Shell advanced 3.7 percent.



Man Group soared 5 percent. The investment firm said it is proceeding with its 2019 final dividend and share repurchase program as planned.



Brewin Dolphin Holdings, a provider of discretionary wealth management, jumped 13 percent after its first-half total income increased 8.3 percent.



