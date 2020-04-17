

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation eased as estimated in February on a notable fall in energy prices, final data from Eurostat showed Friday.



Inflation eased to 0.7 percent from 1.2 percent in February. The rate came in line with the estimate published on March 31.



Headline inflation remains well below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent.'



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, slowed to 1 percent, as initially estimated, from 1.2 percent in February.



Data showed that energy prices plunged 4.5 percent, while food price inflation accelerated to 2.4 percent. Services cost gained at a slower pace of 1.3 percent and non-energy industrial goods prices logged a steady growth of 0.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.5 percent in March, as initially estimated.



