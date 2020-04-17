

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus increased in February as exports increased and imports declined, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



Trade surplus increased to EUR 6.08 billion in February from EUR 3.32 billion in the same period last year. In January, trade surplus was EUR 0.54 billion.



Exports increased 7.0 percent year-on-year in February, following a 2.3 percent rise in January.



On an annual basis, imports fell 0.7 percent in February, after a 1.7 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was EUR 6.29 billion in February versus EUR 4.51 billion in the previous month. Exports rose 1.1 percent and imports fell 3.8 percent monthly.



