

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) reported that its first-quarter net income rose to $634 million or $1.62 per share from $508 million or $1.18 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



While its first quarter results were somewhat impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's overall strong year-over-year performance reflected the strength, diversity and durability of its business mode, the company said.



Total provision for credit losses increased $36 million primarily driven by the impact of COVID-19 driven changes in State Street's economic outlook as of quarter-end on estimated lifetime losses under the CECL standard.



Net interest income decreased 1% from the prior year, primarily due to the impact of lower market rates, partially offset by stronger deposit balances reflecting period-end first-quarter of 2020 inflows, and episodic market-related benefits.



Quarterly revenue grew to $3.07 billion from $2.93 billion in the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter.



