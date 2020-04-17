

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it expects net loss of about $2 billion, adjusted EBIT of about negative $0.6 billion, and revenue of about $34 billion for the first quarter of 2020. It excludes pre-tax special item charges of about $0.3 billion, interest expense on debt of about $0.2 billion, and tax expense of about $0.8 billion.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $33.1 billion for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



On Monday, the company said it expects adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of about negative $0.6 billion, and revenue of about $34 billion for the first-quarter. But, at that time, the company noted that it can't compute its actual loss until it determines its first quarter tax rate.



Ford said today that it has not yet completed the close of its first quarter 2020 books, and the preliminary financial data have not been subject to review or other procedures by the company's independent auditor.



The company plans to publish its first quarter results on April 28, 2020.



In Friday pre-market trade, F is trading at $5.17 up $0.21 or 4.23 percent.



