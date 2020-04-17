

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks is planning to gradually reopen its stores as some U.S. states begin to see a decline in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.



'As we have experienced in China, we are now transitioning to a new phase that can best be described as 'monitor and adapt,' Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a letter to the company's employees on Thursday.



On March 21, Starbucks announced that it will temporarily close all its company-operated stores in the U.S. as well as Canada and move to a drive-through-only model for at least two weeks due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The company later extended the store closures until May 3.



In his letter to Starbucks employees, Johnson said that some Starbucks stores will currently continue as drive-through only, while other stores may utilize mobile orders for contactless pickup and delivery. Some other stores may reopen for 'to-go' ordering.



However, Johnson noted that more than 60 percent of its store formats in the U.S. include a drive-through, while about 80 percent of all customer orders were placed 'on-the-go' even before COVID-19.



Starbucks has also tested different service options in more than 300 stores across the U.S. over the last few weeks, including contactless service, entryway pickup, curbside delivery, and at-home delivery.



The Seattle-based coffee giant said it has developed a dashboard to provide comprehensive information, including government data on confirmed cases and trends about COVID-19, and how this information may influence decisions at the individual store level.



In order to take decisions, Starbucks' field leaders are analyzing four factors - the local status of the public health crisis, guidance from health and government officials, community sentiment and store operational readiness.



Starbucks told its employees that their local leaders will keep them informed of when their store may begin a reopen process, and what type of store operation format will be used after reopening.



In early April, Starbucks said it is withdrawing financial outlook for fiscal 2020. The company added it expects the negative financial impacts to the third quarter to be significantly greater than they were in the second quarter and to extend into the fourth quarter.



Starbucks will report its full financial results for the second quarter on April 28. The company has warned that business disruption related to COVID-19 had an adverse impact on its second-quarter earnings.



