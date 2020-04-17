

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As countries across the world continued their battle against coronavirus, a total of 2,214,431 confirmed cases have been reported in 185 countries.



The global pandemic so far claimed the lives of 148,979 people, as per the latest data provided by worldometer.



A total of 558,259 others have recovered from the deadly disease.



The death toll in the United States, the country where most number of people died of COVID-19, crossed 33,000 with more than 670,000 confirmed cases by the end of Wednesday.



President Donald Trump Thursday announced new guidelines on easing coronavirus restrictions in the country.



Italy is the second worst-affected country with 22170 deaths and 168,941 infections.



But Spain overtook Italy in the number of infections with 184,948 people testing positive. Their death toll rose to 19,315.



17,920 people died of COVID-19 in France, where 165,027 others are reported infected.



The total number of coronavirus deaths in UK rose to 14576.



China (4632), Iran (4,958), Turkey (1,643), Belgium (5,163), Netherlands (3,459), Brazil (1,959), Canada (1,195), Switzerland (1,315) and Sweden (1,400) are the other countries where more than 1000 people died of COVID-19.



Meanwhile, the Chinese city of Wuhan, the global epicenter of the coronavirus, revised its death toll up by 1,290 to 3,869.



French President Emmanuel Macron questioned China's handling of the outbreak, but the Chinese foreign ministry denied any cover-up in the revised statistics.



Saudi Arabia has announced Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will take place at home if the COVID-19 outbreak continues.



