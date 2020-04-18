

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alma Foods LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) announced that it will temporarily pause operations at its facility due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 and the additional team members in contact with this individual outside of the facility.



The company decided to pause the operations for 14 days to ensure the safety of team members and plan to resume production on May 4.



Under its pay program, all Alma Foods team members will continue to receive 100 percent of their base pay and benefits during the 14-day pause in production.



