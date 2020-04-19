

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing has partnered with FIRST Robotics Founder Dean Kamen to bring personal protective equipment using a 737-700 aircraft from China to the United States. It transported 540,000 medical-grade face masks that will be delivered to healthcare professionals battling COVID-19 in New Hampshire.



Boeing said it continues to support local communities and the heroic healthcare professionals working tirelessly to stop the spread of COVID-19. Additional airlift transport missions with the Boeing Dreamlifter and ecoDemonstrator are planned in the future.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOEING-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de