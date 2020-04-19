Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 19.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Psychedelika-Aktien (Mushroom-Deals) – ein neuer Sektor mit unglaublichen Chancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMK9 ISIN: AT00000VIE62 Ticker-Symbol: FLW1 
Tradegate
17.04.20
20:29 Uhr
28,350 Euro
+1,550
+5,78 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,15028,70018.04.
28,05028,60017.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG28,350+5,78 %
OMV AG27,400+1,86 %
STRABAG SE25,800-0,19 %