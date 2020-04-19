Strabag: Construction company Strabag has been commissioned to build a 640 m cable-stayed bridge across the river Some? in the western Romanian city of Satu Mare. The contract, worth RON 142 million (approx. Euro 30 mn), was signed in early April with representatives of the municipality and of Strabag in compliance with the currently strict hygiene regulations. Construction is scheduled to start in May 2020. "Despite the restrictions on public life currently in place in many of our European countries of operation, it is important not to lose sight of the long-term perspective and to continue to pursue important infrastructure projects such as this in Romania," emphasises Thomas Birtel, CEO of Strabag SE.Strabag: weekly performance: 4.80% OMV: Austrian oil and gas company ...

