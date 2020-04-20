Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LGA4 ISIN: GB00B1JQDM80 Ticker-Symbol: WVDA 
Tradegate
20.04.20
08:00 Uhr
0,475 Euro
+0,002
+0,47 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MARSTONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARSTONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4680,48409:52
0,4700,48209:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MARSTONS
MARSTONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARSTONS PLC0,475+0,47 %