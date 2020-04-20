

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - With extremely prudent approach in its management of the business, Pub operator and independent brewer Marston's plc (MARS.L) said Monday Marston's Issuer PLC has been granted a waiver, arising under the 30 day suspension of business and operations provision under the terms of the Group's secured funding platform.



The Group also said the waiver has been granted until May 29, with an automatic extension to 15 June 2020 in certain circumstances.



The Group added it is also reviewing whether there is a need to consult with bondholders about further possible covenant waivers under the secured funding platform in light of the impact of the UK Government's measures on the business.



