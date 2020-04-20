

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) said its Board now expects to report trading profit for the 52 weeks ended 28 March 2020 at the top end of market expectations. The Group said its trading performance in the fourth quarter continued the positive momentum seen in previous quarters. The Group's preliminary results for the fiscal year are expected to be released on 14 May 2020.



The Group expects sales in the fourth quarter to have grown approximately 3.6% compared to the prior year. In the UK, sales are expected to have increased around 7.3% in the fourth quarter.



The Group expects to report cash on deposit at the year end in excess of 175 million pounds, with a further 91.6 million pounds of committed facilities available. No other long dated maturities are due before June 2022, the Group noted.



