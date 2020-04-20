

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks started the week on a positive note Monday, with discussions about reopening the U.S. economy and data suggesting that the lockdowns and social distancing are slowing the spread of the virus helping underpin investor sentiment.



Closer home, smaller shops in some regions opened up for the first time in a month today after politicians declared the coronavirus 'under control'.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 10,631 in early trade after rallying 3.2 percent on Friday.



Hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum advanced 1.3 percent. The company said its shareholder Asklepios had rejected the demands by B. Braun to the increase of the majority requirement and make an advance dividend payment.



In economic releases, Germany's producer prices declined for the second straight month in March, data from Destatis showed.



The producer price index fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in March, following 0.1 percent decrease in February. This was in line with economists' expectations.



