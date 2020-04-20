

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Monday, Eurostat is set to publish foreign trade data for February. The trade surplus totaled EUR 1.3 billion in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound and the greenback, it held steady against the yen. Versus the franc,it fell.



The euro was worth 1.0874 against the greenback, 117.14 against the yen, 1.0516 against the franc and 0.8731 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



