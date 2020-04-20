

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) agreed Monday to acquire French Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud services company Gekko. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.



The acquisition would expand Accenture's AWS resources in France to support enterprise migrations and development on cloud platforms, which has become the foundation for innovation and business transformation.



For clients in France and across Europe, the acquisition of Gekko would strengthen Accenture's general and industry-specific cloud experience in AWS technologies.



The acquisition requires prior consultation with the relevant works councils and would be subject to customary closing conditions.



