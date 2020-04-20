

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KLUCQ.OB) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $29 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $28 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $30 million or $1.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $369 million from $395 million last year.



Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $30 Mln. vs. $30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.90 vs. $1.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q1): $369 Mln vs. $395 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KAISER ALUMINUM-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de