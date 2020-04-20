

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Even as coronavirus-related deaths in the United States crossed 40,000, protests against lockdowns are taking place in various states in the country.



Protesters took to the streets in Arizona, Colorado, Montana and Washington on Sunday, as President Donald Trump had made his stand in favor of reopening economies shut down mainly due to the 'stay at home' orders issued by state governors.



U.S. death toll rose to 40683 as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



Although there are reports that infection rates are slowing down in some states, a total of 759,786 people were infected in the United States, the world's worst-affected country in the world.



Of all the confirmed cases in the country, 248,417 were reported in New York,



Nearly half of all casualties in the U.S. were in New York, which reported 18,298 death as of John Hopkins' 8:00 a.m. ET update on Monday.



New Jersey (4362 deaths and 85301 infections), Michigan (2391 deaths, 31424 infections), Massachusetts (1706 deaths and 38077 infections), Louisiana (1296 deaths, 23928 infections), Illinois (1290 death, 30357 infections), Pennsylvania (1276 deaths, 32902 infections), California (1180 deaths, 31531 infections) Connecticut (1127 deaths, 17962 infections), Florida (774 deaths, 26314 infections), Georgia (687 deaths, 18301 infections) and Washington (634 deaths, 11948 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX