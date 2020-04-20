

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) has decided to withdraw its guidance for 2020 due to the uncertainty of the impact and duration of the coronavirus pandemic. The company noted that its Board-led strategic review is ongoing and a further update will be provided in due course.



Crown Holdings also stated that the company is working to ensure that its 239 manufacturing facilities around the world remain operational and are equipped with the resources required to meet continually evolving customer demand.



Timothy Donahue, CEO, said: 'The company performed well during the first quarter in the face of the emerging coronavirus pandemic. Global beverage can shipments advanced 10% in the quarter, led by double-digit gains in Brazil, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the United States. Solid global food can volume reflected a notable increase in North American shipments.'



