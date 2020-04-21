Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854618 ISIN: US2944291051 Ticker-Symbol: EFX 
Tradegate
16.04.20
19:47 Uhr
112,00 Euro
-2,00
-1,75 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUIFAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUIFAX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,00117,0020.04.
116,00117,0020.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EQUIFAX
EQUIFAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EQUIFAX INC112,00-1,75 %