

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. said its beef and pork subsidiary, Tyson Fresh Meats, will resume limited operations at its pork plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa, on Tuesday after being idle for two weeks due to the COVID-19 concerns.



The company plans to increase production at Columbus Junction gradually, with the safety of its team members top of mind.



The company noted that it is in the process of installing more than 150 infrared temperature scanners in its facilities.



Tyson Foods said its other meat and poultry plants continue operations, with some running at reduced levels of production either due to the planned implementation of additional worker safety precautions or worker absenteeism.



The company has suspended production for a day at some locations for additional deep cleaning and sanitization.



