

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss specialty chemicals company Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) reported first-quarter sales of 1.814 billion Swiss francs, an increase of 10.3%. Sales grew 15.4% in local currencies.



In the first quarter of 2020, sales in the Europe, Middle East, Africa or EMEA region increased by 13.2%, compared to last year's growth of 8.2%.



The Americas region recorded sales growth of 23.0% and sales in the Asia/Pacific region rose by 29.8%.



Looking ahead, the company said that the forecast for 2020 not yet possible due to ongoing developments related to COVID-19.



But, Sika confirms its strategic targets 2023. Sika is seeking to grow by 6-8% a year in local currencies by 2023. It is aiming for a higher EBIT margin of 15-18% from 2021 onward.



