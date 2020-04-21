

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis said that new Mayzent data showed sustained effect in delaying disability for up to five years in patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis or SPMS.



The new data also show a 52% reduction in the annualized relapse rate (ARR) observed in the Mayzent group compared to the placebo switch group. Risk of confirmed worsening of cognitive impairment at six-months was reduced by 23% for the Mayzent group compared with placebo switch group.



The benefits seen in the Mayzent group were sustained for up to five years, underscoring the advantages of early treatment initiation with Mayzent. The incidence of adverse events was consistent with the controlled treatment period.



Multiple sclerosis disrupts the normal functioning of the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord through inflammation and tissue loss. MS is often characterized into three forms: primary progressive MS (PPMS), relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and SPMS, which follows from an initial RRMS course and is characterized by physical and cognitive changes over time, in presence or absence of relapses, leading to a progressive accumulation of neurological disability.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOVARTIS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de