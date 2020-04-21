

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 3.9 percent in three months to February.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency fell against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.2407 against the greenback, 133.30 against the yen, 1.2038 against the franc and 0.8734 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



