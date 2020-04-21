

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L) said it continues to expect adjusted profit before tax for the year ended 31 March 2020 to be in a range of 265 million pounds to 270 million pounds, in line with its guidance. The Group projects revenues to be approximately 1.33 billion pounds. Year-end net debt (excluding the impact of IFRS16) is anticipated to be approximately 320 million pounds. The Group expects to release its preliminary results on 14 July 2020.



Halma Plc said, currently, it does not intend to utilise the UK government's COVID Corporate Financing Facility.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

