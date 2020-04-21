

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee declined against the U.S. dollar in afternoon deals on Tuesday, as a historic crash in crude oil prices deepened worries about global economic slowdown.



On Monday, U.S. crude prices nosedived below the $0 a barrel mark for the first time in history, led by a decline in global demand on concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



The global death toll due to Covid-19 crossed 1,70,000-mark, while the total cases of the infection jumped above 24,00,000.



India has currently 17,656 confirmed cases including 14,255 active cases and 2,841 cured/discharged cases and 559 deaths.



The rupee declined to a 4-day low of 76.35 against the greenback, from Monday's closing value of 76.03. Immediate downside target for the rupee is possibly seen around the 77 level.



