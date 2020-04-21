

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the economic confidence index to rise to -42.3 in April from -49.5 in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it fell against the rest of major currencies.



The euro was worth 1.0837 against the greenback, 116.36 against the yen, 1.0513 against the franc and 0.8742 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



