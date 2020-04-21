

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.78 billion, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $1.68 billion, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.21 billion or $0.51 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $8.60 billion from $8.69 billion last year.



The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.21 Bln. vs. $2.05 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.51 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q1): $8.60 Bln vs. $8.69 Bln last year.



