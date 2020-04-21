

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for CIT Group Inc. (CIT):



-Earnings: -$628 million in Q1 vs. $119 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$6.40 in Q1 vs. $1.18 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, CIT Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$238 million or -$2.43 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.74 per share -Revenue: $496 million in Q1 vs. $466 million in the same period last year.



