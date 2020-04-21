

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover (DOV) said, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting negative impact, the company has suspended its prior guidance for full year 2020 revenue growth and adjusted EPS. Dover plans to reinstate guidance for the remainder of the year with its second quarter earnings announcement.



For the first-quarter, on an adjusted basis, adjusted EPS was $1.39, up 12% from prior year. Revenue was $1.7 billion, a decline of 4%, or down 3% organic.



Dover's CEO, Richard Tobin, said: 'As we expected, Q1 top-line was weaker year-over-year given a challenging comparable period, which was exacerbated by the pandemic-related challenges, particularly in China and Italy, and increasingly difficult trading conditions. Bookings were flat year-over-year in the quarter yielding an increased backlog compared to the same time last year, providing some support ahead of what we expect to be a difficult second quarter.'



