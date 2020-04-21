

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer price inflation eased in March, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in March, after a 1.4 percent increase in February. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning grew 8.3 percent annually in March. Prices for water supply and food, beverages and tobacco rose by 5.4 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying decreased 2.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.5 percent in March. Economists had expected fell 0.7 percent.



