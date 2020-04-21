

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mueller Industries (MLI) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $32.42 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $15.72 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $602.92 million from $611.78 million last year.



Mueller Industries earnings at a glance:



