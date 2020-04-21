

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) announced, for fiscal 2020, the company now expects net sales in a range of $62.25 billion - $64.00 billion, revised from the prior guidance range of $62.75 billion - $64.25 billion. The company has maintained its 2020 outlook for operating profit, earnings per share and cash from operations.



First quarter earnings per share was $6.08, compared to $5.99, previous year. Net sales were $15.7 billion, compared to $14.3 billion, last year.



Cash from operations in the first quarter was $2.3 billion, compared to cash from operations of $1.7 billion, a year ago.



