

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ProLogis (PLD) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $489.42 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $347.05 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, ProLogis reported adjusted earnings of $599.22 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.7% to $978.24 million from $772.05 million last year.



ProLogis earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $599.22 Mln. vs. $474.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $978.24 Mln vs. $772.05 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 to $3.65



