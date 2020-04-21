

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid White House's claim that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over and the lockdowns can be eased, coronavirus-related deaths in the United States crossed 42,000.



As per Johns Hopkins University's latest data, the U.S. death toll rose to 42,364.



A total of 787,960 people have been infected in the United States, the world's worst-affected country in the world.



Of all the confirmed cases in the country, 253,311 were reported in New York alone. Rate of casualties has slowed down in the state, which reported 18,653 deaths as of John Hopkins' 8:00 a.m. ET update on Tuesday.



New Jersey (4520 deaths and 88806 infections), Michigan (2468 deaths, 32000 infections), Massachusetts (1809 deaths and 39643 infections), Louisiana (1328 deaths, 24523 infections), Illinois (1349 death, 31508 infections), Pennsylvania (1357 deaths, 34005 infections), California (1229 deaths, 33866 infections) Connecticut (1331 deaths, 19815 infections), Florida (823 deaths, 27058 infections), Georgia (774 deaths, 19398 infections) and Washington (658 deaths, 12486 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



