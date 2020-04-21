

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix has acquired global rights to the upcoming heartwarming comedy-drama The Starling from Limelight, Entertainment One (eOne) and Boies Schiller Entertainment.



The streaming service reportedly paid around $20 million for distribution rights for the film.



Its release date has not yet been scheduled.



Directed by two-time Academy award nominee Theodore Melfi, the film tells the story of a married couple who suffers a tragedy that strains their relationship.



Jack heads off to deal with grief while Lilly remains in the 'real' world, dealing with her own guilt and a crippling internal struggle to live with a dark secret.



As if Lilly's troubles weren't bad enough, a starling bird that has nested in her backyard begins to harass and attack her. This starling comes to represent all of Lilly's problems, and she becomes comically obsessed with killing it.



Lilly eventually finds guidance from Larry, a quirky psychologist-turned veterinarian with a troubled past of his own. The two form a unique and unlikely friendship as both help the other to explore, acknowledge and confront their problems.



Matt Harris wrote the script for the film, which is produced by Limelight's Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker; Theodore Melfi and Kimberly Quinn.



Two-time Academy Award and Golden Globe Nominee Melissa McCarthy plays the role of Lilly Maynard.



The cast also include Chris O'Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs and Skyler Gisondo.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

