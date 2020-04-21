Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWVX ISIN: US30303M1027 Ticker-Symbol: FB2A 
Tradegate
21.04.20
19:46 Uhr
158,24 Euro
-5,80
-3,54 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FACEBOOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FACEBOOK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
158,18158,3019:48
158,12158,2819:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FACEBOOK
FACEBOOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FACEBOOK INC158,24-3,54 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 3,40
Hebel: 4,44
mit moderatem Hebel