

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French luxury goods company Kering SA (PPRUY.PK, PPRUF.PK) Tuesday reported first-quarter sales of continuing operations 3.20 billion euros, down 15.4 percent from 3.79 billion euros last year. On a comparable basis, sales were down 16.4 percent.



Among brands, Gucci sales slipped 22.4 percent, Bottega Veneta rose 10.3 percent, Yves Saint Laurent declined 12.6 percent, and other houses dropped 4.1 percent.



'The Covid-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on our operations in the first quarter. We took immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of all the Kering people around the world, and of our customers,' said François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



